checkAd

AstraZeneca Announces Winners and Recognizes Oncology Change Makers in Third Annual Cancer Community Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

AstraZeneca, in partnership with Scientific American Custom Media, today announced the winners of the third annual Cancer Community Awards (or C2 Awards). A part of the AstraZeneca YOUR Cancer program, the C2 Awards celebrate diverse individuals and organizations creating meaningful change in the lives of people with cancer and their loved ones across five unique categories.

This year, a new Catalyst for Equity Award category was introduced to recognize those determined to overcome historical racial and ethnic disparities so that all patients who stand to benefit can have access to the latest advancements in oncology practice and quality care.

“As we commemorate 50 years since the National Cancer Act was signed and reflect upon the extraordinary progress made in treating this disease, we are inspired by this year’s winners and finalists,” said Chatrick Paul, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca. “Though we still have more to do toward one day eliminating cancer mortality, especially amid a pandemic that has laid bare the disparities disproportionately faced by disadvantaged communities, these unsung heroes, through their selfless dedication, demonstrate what we can accomplish as one oncology community determined to create meaningful change for people with cancer.”

“For scientific progress to be of true service to humanity, it must be accessible and available to all,” notes Jeremy Abbate, VP & Publisher of Scientific American. “We are so proud to play a role in the C2 Awards as it is a program steadfastly dedicated to rewarding those making enormous impacts on people’s health.”

More than 100 award nominations were submitted from 28 states and the District of Columbia. The winners, selected by a third-party judging panel of leaders in the cancer community, were recognized this week during a virtual ceremony. As part of their award, winners receive a $50,000 donation to give to a non-profit organization serving the cancer community.

The 2021 winners and finalists across all five award categories include the following:

The 2021 Cancer Community Awards Recipients

The C2 Catalyst for Equity award recognizes those who have worked to overcome longstanding racial and ethnic disparities in cancer care so that all patients have equitable access to quality cancer care.

  • This year’s winner is Equal Hope, represented by Anne Marie Murphy, PhD. Equal Hope (formerly the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force) works to save lives by eliminating health disparities across women’s cancers in Illinois.
  • Finalists included Carmen Ortiz, PhD, of Círculo de Vida, for her work to provide psycho-oncology support for Spanish-speaking cancer patients and their families; and Beulah Brent of Sisters Working It Out who improves health equity for African American and Latina women in and around Chicago.

The C2 Catalyst for Change award celebrates those who significantly improve access to cancer care for underserved populations.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca Announces Winners and Recognizes Oncology Change Makers in Third Annual Cancer Community Awards AstraZeneca, in partnership with Scientific American Custom Media, today announced the winners of the third annual Cancer Community Awards (or C2 Awards). A part of the AstraZeneca YOUR Cancer program, the C2 Awards celebrate diverse individuals and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination