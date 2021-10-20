checkAd

Protolabs to Expand Additive Manufacturing Footprint

Global digital manufacturing company, Protolabs, has signed an occupancy agreement to expand its additive manufacturing footprint in the Raleigh, N.C., area. Breaking ground later this month, the second location will add 120,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing capacity to its current facility located nearby in Morrisville, N.C. The additional location is in response to growing demand for Protolabs’ 3D printing services.

“We have experienced strong growth in our 3D printing services as more of our customers expand their applications that use additive manufacturing for both prototyping and production,” Mike Kenison, Protolabs general manager and vice president of Americas, said. “The Raleigh community has provided a great home for our additive headquarters, and we look forward to growing our presence in the years ahead.”

Protolabs worked with Capital Associates, a Raleigh-based real estate company, to facilitate the development of the manufacturing facility. Capital Associates will serve as owner of the property, and Protolabs expects to occupy the location by late 2022.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

