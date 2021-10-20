Protolabs to Expand Additive Manufacturing Footprint

Global digital manufacturing company, Protolabs, has signed an occupancy agreement to expand its additive manufacturing footprint in the Raleigh, N.C., area. Breaking ground later this month, the second location will add 120,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing capacity to its current facility located nearby in Morrisville, N.C. The additional location is in response to growing demand for Protolabs’ 3D printing services.

“We have experienced strong growth in our 3D printing services as more of our customers expand their applications that use additive manufacturing for both prototyping and production,” Mike Kenison, Protolabs general manager and vice president of Americas, said. “The Raleigh community has provided a great home for our additive headquarters, and we look forward to growing our presence in the years ahead.”