Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 25 Unit Order from a Leading Attractions Industry Operator

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order from a leading attractions industry operator. Although not disclosed due at the time of this release, the 25 unit order will be RAD’s first broad deployment into the attractions and amusement industry.

“It is so incredibly rewarding when we open new vertical markets, especially this huge attractions industry,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “This deployment will be so highly visible to the public, we couldn’t be more pleased. Throughout the sales activities with this client, we knew that it was inevitable that they would eventually select RAD,” Reinharz added.

It is expected that the end user will be revealed to the public in the next few weeks.

Included in the 25 unit, 6 month pilot program are 2 ROAMEO mobile security robots, 22 ROSA180 stationary devices, and 1 Wally unit. “We expect that these units will have thousands of interactions with the client’s guests as we maintain the highest levels of safety and security. The client headquarters will have a Wally deployed to assist with security and visitor functions as well,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President and COO.

“This client is one of the biggest names in their industry. This initial 25 unit deployment has the potential to exponentially expand quickly within this one client. Plus, we anticipate being able to identify this client by name, and participate in cooperative marketing and promotions in the immediate future,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for future RAD and AITX updates.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX):

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Wertpapier


