Asana Partners Expands Enterprise IT Ecosystem

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced it’s expanding the Asana Partners ecosystem of IT partners to provide complex enterprises with the confidence needed to adapt to the security and scalability challenges of the work from everywhere era.

Earlier this year, Asana launched Asana Partners, an ecosystem of over 200 essential work tools and strategic channel partners across 75 countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Earlier this year, Asana launched Asana Partners, an ecosystem of over 200 essential work tools and strategic channel partners across 75 countries. Today, Asana Partners is expanding to provide IT leaders and admins with increased control and support to keep cross-functional teams connected, while prioritizing data security, including new integrations with Splunk and Netskope.

"We’re expanding the Asana Partners network to give enterprises even more control and flexibility as they continue navigating the next chapter of hybrid work," said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. "We're excited to be working with Splunk and Netskope to help our customers better control data and increase visibility, in addition to forthcoming integrations in DLP, CASB, and eDiscovery to further support enterprises in their security and compliance needs. We remain focused on serving the world’s leading enterprises by providing them with the clarity and confidence needed to adapt during unclear times.”

Enhanced IT controls to secure hybrid organizations

Starting today, Asana’s Audit Log API will power a plug-and-play Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) integration with Splunk, helping IT keep track of security and compliance-related changes in their organization. Now, if an employee in one region suddenly attempts multiple logins in a foreign location, admins can use timely automated alerts to take immediate action.

Asana customers will soon have access to a new integration with Netskope, which will enable Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities such as enforcing security policies, identifying and managing sensitive data, and preventing data from being shared outside an organization’s environment. For example, when an employee is logged into a company device or network, the employee can only log into their company Asana instance, avoiding sharing sensitive, internal data to non-corporate instances.