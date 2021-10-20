ServiceNow Introduces New Messaging Service to Help Organizations Connect with Customers and Employees Wherever They’re Located

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced ServiceNow Messaging Service to help organizations drive better service experiences from issue to resolution.

Leveraging the Twilio platform, ServiceNow Messaging Service allows organizations to purchase SMS and WhatsApp directly from ServiceNow, making it easier to quickly integrate popular messaging platforms with ServiceNow workflows. This gives organizations another channel to engage with customers and employees, regardless of their location, and help quickly solve customer requests for a more seamless end-to-end experience.

As the global economy expands at its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years, organizations must adapt to deliver compelling customer and employee experiences in any environment to thrive in a new economy and a hybrid world of work. According to Gartner, “by 2025, 80% of customer service organizations will have abandoned native mobile apps in favor of messaging for a better customer experience.”1

ServiceNow Messaging Service helps organizations meet heightened customer expectations, enabling transparent, two-way conversations between businesses and customers. Customers can find answers, get help, and request services through popular messaging services, and businesses can resolve issues fast, leveraging the power of the Now Platform to unite the front, middle and back office with digital workflows, break down silos and automate processes across teams. ServiceNow Messaging Service also helps organizations respond to employees wherever they are, allowing them to get help and request services across departments – including IT and HR – via WhatsApp and SMS.

"COVID reinforced the importance of putting the customer first, which is why today’s organizations must deliver digital experiences that are seamless and effortless for customers,” said John Ball, SVP and GM of Customer Workflows, ServiceNow. “With ServiceNow Messaging Service, we are improving customer engagement while supporting customers on the channels of their choice. This is a natural extension of ServiceNow Customer Workflows, which unite the front, middle, and back-office to create a great end-to-end customer experience.”