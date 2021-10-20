checkAd

Advent Technologies Announces Successful Installation of the Advent Fuel Cell System in the Philippine Telecom Sector

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that with its partner, Smart Communications Inc. (”Smart”), the company has successfully completed the first installation of its HG 5000 fuel cell systems across the Philippines. The delivery Agreement was made earlier this year between Smart in the Philippines and Advent Technologies A/S in Denmark (formerly SerEnergy A/S).

Smart’s partnership with Advent follows its commitment to the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign with the GSM Association (GSMA), as a member of the trade alliance’s Climate Action Task Force. The movement of the global industry of mobile network operators highlights its broad-based commitment to zero emissions from all stakeholders. Race to Zero is a global campaign that aims to mobilize leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, and investors for a net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Technologies Holdings Chairman and CEO said, “The successful roll-out of our fuel cell systems is a major step forward in showcasing our commitment to decarbonizing the world at a faster and more efficient rate. Our work is in line with initiatives such as the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign; and we are proud to bring our CO2-reducing technologies into play at Smart’s telecommunications sites in the Philippines.”

As the wireless arm of the Philippines’ largest fully integrated telecommunications company, PLDT Inc., Smart’s shift to green energy follows the announcement of the Philippines Department of Energy in Q4 of 2020 that the government will no longer accept proposals to build new coal power plants, from the new Energy Conservation and Efficiency Act signed into law in 2019. These significant policy shifts support the deployment of cleaner energy sources to help ensure more sustainable growth for the country.

Morten Hougaard Sørensen, Advent Technologies A/S Senior Vice President, added, “We are proud that Smart has chosen our clean power technology to pursue the use of renewable energy in their facilities and solve simultaneously their challenges for 5G requirements as our systems offer them an easily scalable solution with a cost-effective extension of runtime. Our fuel cells are the next step for customers in the green transition. We welcome customers who care for their business. We welcome customers who care for their climate accountability. We welcome customers who take actions. Together, we make it happen.”

