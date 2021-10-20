checkAd

New SolarEdge Energy Bank Residential Battery and New SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverters with High Backup Power Now Available in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the commercial availability of the SolarEdge Energy Bank residential battery in North America. The highly efficient DC-coupled battery provides 9.7kWh of backup power and can connect with up to eight additional batteries, delivering up to 87kWh of backup capacity, while offering future compatibility with third-party generators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005634/en/

SolarEdge Home – the complete residential ecosystem for homeowners to manage and monitor solar energy production, consumption and backup storage.

SolarEdge Home – the complete residential ecosystem for homeowners to manage and monitor solar energy production, consumption and backup storage.

SolarEdge also announced today the availability of its new SolarEdge Energy Hub inverter models ranging from 7.6kW up to 11.4kW PV power and 10.3kW backup power, with 200% DC oversizing to deliver higher energy yield for the home. The Energy Hub high backup power inverters simplify installations by reducing the need for Main Panel Upgrades (MPU), and shorten installation time by connecting wirelessly with the SolarEdge Energy Bank battery and a variety of smart energy devices, including the SolarEdge Home EV Charger.

Both the SolarEdge Energy Hub inverter and the SolarEdge Energy Bank battery are part of the new SolarEdge full residential solution called “SolarEdge Home”, an intelligent smart energy management system that allows homeowners to better manage and monitor solar energy production, consumption and backup storage in real time. The SolarEdge Home system is controlled from the mySolarEdge mobile app, which helps prioritize loads based on homeowner preferences, and applies smart algorithms that aid economical decision-making while taking into account external factors, such as weather events.

“The need for reliable, home backup power has never been greater,” said Peter Mathews, General Manager of SolarEdge, North America. “We developed an integrated solar and battery solution that allows for simpler and faster installation time and enables homeowners to power more of their everyday lives with clean, renewable energy.”

The SolarEdge Energy Bank battery and the SolarEdge Energy Hub inverter models are now available to order in North America.

About SolarEdge: SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.

SolarEdge Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New SolarEdge Energy Bank Residential Battery and New SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverters with High Backup Power Now Available in North America SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the commercial availability of the SolarEdge Energy Bank residential battery in North America. The highly efficient DC-coupled …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Maydorns Meinung: Bitcoin, SAP, Apple, PVA TePla, Tesla, Varta, Lithium, SolarEdge, Encavis, Ørsted
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
13.10.21Söllners HSR: "Grüner Start" Nel, SolarEdge, Plug, Tesla, Jinko, K+S, Verbio, Deutsche Rohstoff
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12.10.21Maydorns Meinung: Standard Lithium, Neo Lithium, Livent, Samsung SDI, Varta, BYD, Tesla, Solar
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte