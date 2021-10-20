Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and electronic music event promoter and producer Insomniac are bringing the world’s largest dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), to the metaverse. Premiering in a new persistent experience dedicated to music and imagination dubbed World Party, EDC Las Vegas 2021 will become the first music festival to be held on Roblox. As more than 500,000 attendees gather Under the Electric Sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, fans can join the festival in the metaverse October 23 - October 25, with a virtual pre-show event airing October 22. The World Party space opens today .

Electric Daisy Carnival Becomes the First Music Festival in the Roblox Metaverse (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the first-ever persistent music festival on Roblox, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the magic of EDC’s globally recognized festival stages and areas like cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, Camp EDC, Pixel Forest and more. Fans entering virtual EDC will get a sneak peek of this year’s kineticFIELD stage design matching the theme of the festival, kineticZEN. Festival fans not in attendance at the physical event will be able to watch and enjoy sets on the virtual stages in the World Party metaverse. Performances will begin on Roblox starting at 4:00 pm PT on October 22 in a limited pre-show, with the majority of EDC sets to begin broadcasting the following day. The artists themselves will also jump into the metaverse through server hopping and meet and greets inside the World Party experience throughout the festival.

“To partner and create with a metaverse leader like Roblox is an exciting opportunity for Insomniac. Bringing people from all over the world together through art and experience is a goal we’re always working hard to achieve, and together with Roblox we are able to expand this into the digital world,” says Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “This experience takes the creativity and inspiration behind EDC and all other festivals and events to new heights. Bringing our vision to life digitally and opening up the wonder and magic of EDC to anyone of any age, no matter where they are. As we say at EDC, ‘All Are Welcome Here.’”