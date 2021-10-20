checkAd

‘Tis the Season Ruth’s Chris Steak House Unveils Holiday Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 15:03  |  17   |   |   

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, known for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, today announced its holiday offerings available soon in-restaurant or for pick-up at more than 150 locations nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005654/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Enjoy the Holidays at Ruth’s Table

Ruth’s Chris’ in-restaurant menu for Thanksgiving encompasses the following:

  • Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner
     Single portion inclusive of the below; exclusively available in-restaurant on Nov. 25.
    • Starter: Choice of Caesar Salad, Steak House Salad or Lobster Bisque
    • Entrée: Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish
    • Side: Choice of Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Spinach, Sweet Potato Casserole, or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic
    • Dessert: Chef’s Selection
    • Plus, each purchase includes leftovers to take home.

The full dinner menu will also be available on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Guests can make a reservation at ruthschris.com/reservation.

Celebrate at Home with Ruth’s Anywhere

For those who prefer to dine at home, indulging in Ruth’s Chris has never been easier with Ruth’s Anywhere. The following full-course meals and seasonal sides are available for pick-up:

  • Ruth’s Thanksgiving at Your Table
    Pre-order from Oct. 25 – Nov. 22; available for pick-up on Nov. 24.
    • Starter: Choice of Caesar or Steak House Salad
    • Entrée: Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish
    • Side: Choice of Sweet Potato Casserole, Potatoes Au Gratin, Creamed Spinach or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic
    • Dessert: Chocolate Sin Cake
  • Thanksgiving Sides at Home
     For those who want to make their own turkey, but can’t resist Ruth’s signature holiday dishes, enjoy Thanksgiving Sides at Home as a complement to your home-cooked turkey.
    Pre-order from Oct. 25 – Nov. 23; available for pick-up Nov. 24 – 25.
    • Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing
    • Homemade Gravy
    • Cranberry Relish
    • Four Chocolate Sin Cakes
    • Choice of Caesar or Steak House Salad
    • Choice of Sweet Potato Casserole, Potatoes Au Gratin, Creamed Spinach or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

‘Tis the Season Ruth’s Chris Steak House Unveils Holiday Offerings Ruth’s Chris Steak House, known for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, today announced its holiday offerings available soon in-restaurant or for pick-up at more than 150 locations nationwide. This press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens First Location in Short Hills, New Jersey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten