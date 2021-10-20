This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005654/en/

Ruth’s Chris Steak House , known for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, today announced its holiday offerings available soon in-restaurant or for pick-up at more than 150 locations nationwide.

Enjoy the Holidays at Ruth’s Table

Ruth’s Chris’ in-restaurant menu for Thanksgiving encompasses the following:

Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner

Single portion inclusive of the below; exclusively available in-restaurant on Nov. 25. Starter : Choice of Caesar Salad, Steak House Salad or Lobster Bisque Entrée : Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish Side : Choice of Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Spinach, Sweet Potato Casserole, or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic Dessert : Chef’s Selection Plus, each purchase includes leftovers to take home.



The full dinner menu will also be available on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Guests can make a reservation at ruthschris.com/reservation.

Celebrate at Home with Ruth’s Anywhere

For those who prefer to dine at home, indulging in Ruth’s Chris has never been easier with Ruth’s Anywhere. The following full-course meals and seasonal sides are available for pick-up:

Ruth’s Thanksgiving at Your Table

Pre-order from Oct. 25 – Nov. 22; available for pick-up on Nov. 24. Starter : Choice of Caesar or Steak House Salad Entrée : Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish Side : Choice of Sweet Potato Casserole, Potatoes Au Gratin, Creamed Spinach or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic Dessert : Chocolate Sin Cake

