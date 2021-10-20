‘Tis the Season Ruth’s Chris Steak House Unveils Holiday Offerings
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, known for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, today announced its holiday offerings available soon in-restaurant or for pick-up at more than 150 locations nationwide.
Enjoy the Holidays at Ruth’s Table
Ruth’s Chris’ in-restaurant menu for Thanksgiving encompasses the following:
-
Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner
Single portion inclusive of the below; exclusively available in-restaurant on Nov. 25.
- Starter: Choice of Caesar Salad, Steak House Salad or Lobster Bisque
- Entrée: Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish
- Side: Choice of Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Spinach, Sweet Potato Casserole, or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic
- Dessert: Chef’s Selection
- Plus, each purchase includes leftovers to take home.
The full dinner menu will also be available on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Guests can make a reservation at ruthschris.com/reservation.
Celebrate at Home with Ruth’s Anywhere
For those who prefer to dine at home, indulging in Ruth’s Chris has never been easier with Ruth’s Anywhere. The following full-course meals and seasonal sides are available for pick-up:
-
Ruth’s Thanksgiving at Your Table
Pre-order from Oct. 25 – Nov. 22; available for pick-up on Nov. 24.
- Starter: Choice of Caesar or Steak House Salad
- Entrée: Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing, Homemade Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Relish
- Side: Choice of Sweet Potato Casserole, Potatoes Au Gratin, Creamed Spinach or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic
- Dessert: Chocolate Sin Cake
-
Thanksgiving Sides at Home
For those who want to make their own turkey, but can’t resist Ruth’s signature holiday dishes, enjoy Thanksgiving Sides at Home as a complement to your home-cooked turkey.
Pre-order from Oct. 25 – Nov. 23; available for pick-up Nov. 24 – 25.
- Ruth’s Sausage and Herb Stuffing
- Homemade Gravy
- Cranberry Relish
- Four Chocolate Sin Cakes
- Choice of Caesar or Steak House Salad
- Choice of Sweet Potato Casserole, Potatoes Au Gratin, Creamed Spinach or Green Beans with Roasted Garlic
