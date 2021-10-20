checkAd

TRX Systems Partners with NextNav to Enhance Situational Awareness for First Responders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

TRX’s NEON 3D Personnel Tracker solution integrated with NextNav’s Pinnacle Service increases z-axis reliability for public safety users

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, and TRX Systems, developer of NEON 3D location solutions, today announced the integration of their solutions to more reliably track the vertical location of first responders operating indoors. TRX Systems is leveraging NextNav’s Pinnacle service to complement and enhance the calculated elevation of its NEON Personnel Tracking solution.        

First responders typically operate inside buildings and in other facilities where access to reliable GPS is limited. In these GPS-denied situations, TRX’s NEON Personnel Tracker system calculates the 3D location, including floor level, of responders using patented algorithms that fuse inertial sensor readings, map data and RF constraints to compute the user’s position. By incorporating the locally calibrated, network-based Z-axis data available from NextNav Pinnacle, the two companies intend to deliver even more precise floor level accuracy to the public safety community.

“Location intelligence is a key component in understanding a situation, evaluating risks, and establishing a plan of action for first responders,” said Dan Hight, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav. “Z-axis has a vital role to play in delivering greater situational awareness and improving incident response times and outcomes. Working closely with TRX Systems, we’ll provide the public safety community with the precise location intelligence needed to protect and save lives.”

NextNav’s Pinnacle vertical location service delivers Z-axis position data that exceeds the FCC mandate for three-meter accuracy. Today, NextNav Pinnacle is available in over 4,400 U.S. cities and towns, covering 90% of buildings over three stories. With its proven Z-axis accuracy and broad urban footprint, Pinnacle is a natural complement for TRX’s NEON solution.

“Tracking first responders with high floor level accuracy improves situational awareness during an incident - leading to a safer operating environment.” said Jeff Kunst, VP of Product at TRX Systems. “NextNav Pinnacle will seamlessly complement the accuracy of TRX’s NEON solution and help to better protect frontline personnel.”

TRX was recently awarded a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cooperative agreement for demonstration and testing of its NEON Personnel Tracker solution. TRX is partnering with Arlington County Fire Department (Virginia) to conduct an eight-month field trial that exercises the integrated solution – TRX NEON and NextNav Pinnacle – in a fully operational environment. Upon completion, TRX expects to launch the combined solution across many customer deployments for situational awareness among first responders, security personnel and industrial workers.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRX Systems Partners with NextNav to Enhance Situational Awareness for First Responders TRX’s NEON 3D Personnel Tracker solution integrated with NextNav’s Pinnacle Service increases z-axis reliability for public safety users SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, and TRX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...