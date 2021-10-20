checkAd

Kornit Digital Introduces Presto MAX, Reinventing Design and Applications Capabilities for Custom Textiles on Demand

Next-gen system for sustainable, single-step production efficiency is first in the market to bring white printing on colored fabrics; enables neon colors and will feature XDi technology for 3D decorative applications

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today the release of its Kornit Presto MAX system for sustainable on-demand production of apparel and other textile goods. The new system will make its live debut at Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event, which the company is hosting November 2-5 to showcase technology innovations, partnerships, and proven strategies driving the business case for sustainable, on-demand production of fashion and textile goods worldwide.

“Presto MAX will change the textile industry forever, transforming digital into the catalyst for modernizing the business, breaking the barriers between imagination and physical applications, connecting consumers and fulfillers on a global scale, and truly capitalizing on digital’s promise for delivering both sustainability and profitability, free of waste,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital Chief Executive Officer. “Whether your business is finished goods or ready-to-use custom fabrics, growing your own brand or supplying the world’s retailers and entrepreneurs, this technology represents the cutting edge of on-demand, unconstrained textile production, in terms of both capability, accessibility, and sustainability. Kornit empowers producers to create more with less, shrink their carbon footprint, and deliver unlimited expression while creating new opportunities and growth.”

Kornit launched its MAX technology in April, and is already field-proven via the Kornit Atlas MAX system, which is today supplying demanding global brands with the high retail quality and application variety needed to grow their product offerings and answer evolving consumers’ needs.

Kornit Presto MAX reflects the company’s commitment to expanding groundbreaking capabilities to all segments of the marketplace, building upon its continuously improving portfolio of technologies to accelerate and empower the industry’s transformation into a more responsive and responsible model.

Introducing never-before-seen capabilities to transform virtual concepts into brilliant custom fabrics for fashion, home décor, and other textile applications, Kornit Presto MAX is the first digital print system to offer white printing on colored fabrics, enhancing decoration capabilities for dark colored fabrics more broadly. It is the only single-step solution—and the most sustainable solution available—for direct-to-fabric printing, delivering the highest quality and softest feel with brilliant whites and brighter neon colors. The system is ready to incorporate future iterations and evolutions of XDi technology—3D decorative applications to produce threadless embroidery, high-density, vinyl, screen transfer, and other innovative effects.

