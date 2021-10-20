NeuroMetrix Names Strategic Growth Executive, Susan M. Bell, RN, BN, as Senior Vice President of Population Health & Value Based Care

Ms. Bell brings to the company over 20 years of sales, business development and strategy experience in the Medicare Advantage sector, and more generally in population health. Ms. Bell was most recently at eHealth, Inc., where she was Senior Director, Value Based Provider Partnerships. In this role, she was responsible for building partnerships with the largest and most innovative Medicare Advantage plans and at-risk provider networks. Prior to that role, Ms. Bell was Chief Growth Officer at Cecelia Health where she was responsible for building the company's chronic disease management business. Ms. Bell has also held senior roles at CareCentrix, Inc., ZeOmega, Inc., Bosch Healthcare, and VITAS Healthcare. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Manitoba and is licensed as a registered nurse.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that it has appointed Susan M. Bell as Senior Vice President, Population Health & Value Based Care. Ms. Bell will be responsible for growing the Company's DPNCheck business with a primary focus on the Medicare Advantage population, and more broadly, expanding the Company's footprint in the value-based healthcare market. DPNCheck is a widely used point-of-care test that provides physicians with fast, accurate and cost-effective screening, diagnosis and monitoring of peripheral neuropathies. It is often used to stage the severity of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN), which is the most common specific cause of peripheral nerve disease and a ubiquitous long-term complication of diabetes that may lead to foot ulcers and amputation.

"Sue's background in population health, and Medicare Advantage in particular, is ideally suited to our DPNCheck business. The technology already has initial adoption by some of the largest Medicare Advantage plans and we believe there is a substantial opportunity to grow and expand the business," said Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., NeuroMetrix President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have someone with Sue's deep experience and energy join at this time, particularly as we are gearing up to launch our second generation DPNCheck device. I look forward to working with Sue to build on our success to date and to take the DPNCheck business to new heights."

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is an automated, fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor peripheral neuropathies. Please visit at www.dpncheck.com.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of entrapment neuropathies. Quell is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.