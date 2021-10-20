North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at October 29, 2021.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.02 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.16 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.18.