AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Dry Eye Disease Expert and Accomplished Optometrist Dr. Kelly K. Nichols to its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Nichols Strengthens Board with 25 Years of Optometry and Academic Experience

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Kelly K. Nichols, O.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Nichols joins AXIM’s three other new Advisory Board members, including doctors Henry D. Perry, Laura Periman, and Chairman Joseph Tauber.

A founding member of the Ocular Surface Society of Optometry, Dr. Nichols currently serves as Dean of the School of Optometry at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is an acknowledged expert on DED and Ocular Surface Disease and has been extensively published. She earned her second B.S. and a Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) at UC Berkeley, and an M.P.H in biostatistics and a Ph.D. in Vision Science at Ohio State University. 

“We are rapidly increasing the synergistic value of our Medical Advisor Board by constructing it strategically,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Optometrists are the US’ primary eye health care providers and the frontline of its eye and vision care. Accordingly, AXIM must communicate the benefit and accuracy of our DED diagnostic tests with the nation’s optometrists in a collaboration to enable increased diagnosis of this often-undiagnosed disease so its millions of sufferers can obtain the care they need.”

“At its essence, this will be an educational process, and Dr. Nichols is a respected optometrist, professor and published researcher with 20 years’ experience in optometry academia who brings acute insight into the culture of the American optometrist community,” continued Huemoeller. “She will be instrumental in helping shape the marketing communications strategy for our two DED diagnostic tests being readied for commercial launch beginning in early 2022. I’m delighted to welcome her to the AXIM medical board.”

Kelly K. Nichols, O.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. Summary Bio
Dr. Nichols currently serves as Dean of the School of Optometry at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She has served extensively on the Executive Board and for the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society and on each of the steering committees (DEWS, DEWS II, Contact Lens Discomfort, and MGD workshops), and is a founding member of Ocular Surface Society of Optometry. She currently serves as president of the Association for Schools and Colleges of Optometry (ASCO) and secretary of the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (NAEVR)/ Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (AEVR).

