Leet Technology Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leet Technology Inc. (OTCQB: LTES), (“Leet” or the “Company”), an esports technology company that provides a platform for competitive gaming (including arcade games) in the fast-growing Southeast Asian markets, is pleased to announce today that its security has been ‘upgraded’ and is now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Mr. Keith Long, CEO of Leet Technology Inc., commented: “As Leet enters its next phase in its planned business expansion, we are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB market. We believe that this OTC Markets tier upgrade will bring increased visibility to Leet, in addition to building awareness of the Company within the financial community. This step is expected to positively impact shareholder value and allow the Company to continue focusing on driving market penetration and revenue expansion in the eSports industry.”

About Leet Technology Inc.

Leet Technology Inc. is an esports technology company that provides a platform for competitive gaming (including arcade games) in the fast-growing Southeast Asian markets with a community and mass market focus through its flagship product Matchroom and municipal end users. The Company’s mission is delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time. It emphasizes catering to the general mass market over the niche professionals where the majority of market share and spending power is. Leet Technology Inc. leverages partnerships with ICT and OTT operators with cost efficient solutions that can enhance their bottom lines. Please visit the Company’s product website at https://matchroom.net/ and its corporate website at https://myleet.com/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

