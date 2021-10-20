checkAd

Leet Technology Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leet Technology Inc. (OTCQB: LTES), (“Leet” or the “Company”), an esports technology company that provides a platform for competitive gaming (including arcade games) in the fast-growing Southeast Asian markets, is pleased to announce today that its security has been ‘upgraded’ and is now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Mr. Keith Long, CEO of Leet Technology Inc., commented: “As Leet enters its next phase in its planned business expansion, we are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB market. We believe that this OTC Markets tier upgrade will bring increased visibility to Leet, in addition to building awareness of the Company within the financial community. This step is expected to positively impact shareholder value and allow the Company to continue focusing on driving market penetration and revenue expansion in the eSports industry.”

About Leet Technology Inc.

Leet Technology Inc. is an esports technology company that provides a platform for competitive gaming (including arcade games) in the fast-growing Southeast Asian markets with a community and mass market focus through its flagship product Matchroom and municipal end users. The Company’s mission is delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time. It emphasizes catering to the general mass market over the niche professionals where the majority of market share and spending power is. Leet Technology Inc. leverages partnerships with ICT and OTT operators with cost efficient solutions that can enhance their bottom lines. Please visit the Company’s product website at https://matchroom.net/ and its corporate website at https://myleet.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts:

Leet Technology Inc.
Richa Gulhar, Senior Investor Relations Manager
Email: contact@myleet.com or richa@myleet.com
Phone: +60 3 7783 1636

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10020 USA
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: lisa@skylineccg.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leet Technology Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leet Technology Inc. (OTCQB: LTES), (“Leet” or the “Company”), an esports technology company that provides a platform for competitive gaming (including arcade games) in the fast-growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...