checkAd

Isracann Appoints Operational Expert Phil Floucault as CEO and Grants Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low-cost, high-quality cannabis producer/distributor is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Phil Floucault to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

The Isracann team recognized that as it transitions from its initial developmental stages into an operating enterprise, the time is ideal to implement proactive transformation of senior management to best leverage industry experience to maximize future potential.

Mr. Floucault most recently served as Co-Founder, President & CEO of the Costa Canna Group & United Greeneries Ltd, which in turn served Canadian provincial retail stores, federal production, processing, domestic & international sales & distribution, and product development within the global cannabis industry. With a mainstay on partnerships, Costa Canna became a leader in product flow-through and distribution both in the domestic & international markets.

Previously, he was the Vice President and Operations Manager for Interra Energy Services Ltd. (IESL) where he led the company to operate in 3 countries as well as leading the R&D Engineering program for designing industry techniques in North America. Phil has led many teams to financial success through his knowledge of market dynamics, business development, and formation evaluation. He has served in diverse roles such as vice president of operations, head office corporate sales, business development, and provided project management experience including financial forecasting for project design cost mitigation, integrated business development for cost sharing to maximize margins and value-added propositions, and in preparing training programs to maximize operational safety and performance.

Isracann’s CEO Phil Floucault states, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to serve with this highly motivated and experienced team as we push ahead in the Israeli marketplace. We have numerous elements rapidly coming together and are incredibly optimistic about the domestic opportunity and future access into the European markets. The future looks excellent, and we are ready to hit the ground running.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Isracann Appoints Operational Expert Phil Floucault as CEO and Grants Options VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low-cost, high-quality cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...