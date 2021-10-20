checkAd

Clinical Data from Editas Medicine’s Ongoing Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10 to be Presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that an abstract featuring initial clinical data from the BRILLIANCE clinical trial of EDIT-101 has been selected for an oral presentation at the 2021 European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Congress being held virtually October 19 – 22, 2021. EDIT-101 is under development for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10), a CEP290-related retinal degenerative disorder.

“We are pleased to be working at the forefront of this research with Editas Medicine, evaluating genome editing for the treatment of CEP290-associated retinal disease in the BRILLIANCE trial,” said Eric A. Pierce, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Ocular Genomics Institute and William F. Chatlos Professor of Ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School, and the senior BRILLIANCE principal investigator. “I am highly encouraged by the early efficacy signals in the mid-dose cohort, which suggest positive biological activity and potential early clinical benefits. I am also very pleased that the initial data from the BRILLIANCE trial demonstrate a favorable safety profile. I believe that the trial data support continued EDIT-101 development as well as the evaluation of gene editing approaches for other inherited retinal disorders.”

Details of the Editas Medicine presentation can be accessed on the ESGCT website.

Oral Presentation:
Title: BRILLIANCE: A Phase 1/2 single ascending dose study of EDIT-101, an in vivo CRISPR gene editing therapy, in CEP290-related retinal degeneration
Session Title: Parallel 4b: Gene editing II
Date and Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. CET
Presenter: Dr. Eric A. Pierce, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Inherited Retinal Disorders Service, Director of the Ocular Genomics Institute and William F. Chatlos Professor of Ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School, and a BRILLIANCE principal investigator.

About EDIT-101
EDIT-101 is a CRISPR-based experimental medicine under investigation for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10), a CEP290-related retinal degenerative disorder. EDIT-101 is administered via a subretinal injection to reach and deliver the gene editing machinery directly to photoreceptor cells.

About BRILLIANCE
The BRILLIANCE Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10), a CEP290-related retinal degenerative disorder, is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of EDIT-101 in up to 18 patients with this disorder. Clinical trial sites are enrolling up to five cohorts testing up to three dose levels in this open label, multi-center study. Both adult and pediatric patients (3 – 17 years old) with a range of baseline visual acuity assessments are eligible for enrollment. Patients receive a single administration of EDIT-101 via subretinal injection in one eye. Patients are monitored every three months for a year after dosing and less frequently for an additional two years thereafter. Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT#03872479).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clinical Data from Editas Medicine’s Ongoing Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10 to be Presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Congress CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that an abstract featuring initial clinical data from the BRILLIANCE clinical trial of EDIT-101 has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...