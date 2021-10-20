Open-label study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer patients demonstrates feasibility of simultaneous psilocybin administration in small groups

Investigator-initiated study shows remission in major depression symptoms for 50% of participants

London, UK – 20 October 2021



COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, welcomed the topline data shared today from an open-label study of psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer patients. Within one week of a single administration of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, 50% of participants achieved remission in depression symptoms, which was sustained for the eight week follow-up period.

This investigator-initiated feasibility study was conducted by Maryland Oncology Hematology at the Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville, Maryland, USA. It was an open-label study involving 30 patients with cancer diagnosis and major depressive disorder (MDD), all of whom completed the study. Half of the participants had previously been treated for their current episode of depression with antidepressants and all were receiving active treatment for cancer; 19 participants had no previous experience with psychedelic substances. Patients were given a 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin in conjunction with psychological support from specially trained therapists, following the COMP360 psilocybin therapy protocol. Unlike earlier psilocybin therapy trials for depression in cancer, this study was not restricted to patients with late-stage cancer. The Maryland team also pioneered simultaneous group administration in a cancer care centre, with two to four patients being given psilocybin at the same time, with 1:1 therapist support. This tested the value of group support for cancer patients as well as the potential for increased scalability in providing psilocybin therapy in real world settings.

COMP360 psilocybin therapy was found to be generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events. Adverse effects seen on the day of dosing were as expected from experience in healthy volunteer groups and included headache, changes in sensory perception and mood alteration.

Patients were assessed using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), a clinician-administered symptom questionnaire. A sustained response rate (a decrease of ≥50% in the MADRS score from baseline observed at any visit up to and including week 3, and also fulfilled at week 8) was seen by 24 patients; 15 patients showed remission of depression symptoms (a MADRS score <10) one week after a single dose of psilocybin, which was sustained up to eight weeks. The 30 patients in the study began with an average MADRS score of 25.9, representing moderate depression. After psilocybin therapy, the average score dropped by 19.1 points. The study investigators noted that this was an open-label study in which neither patients nor raters were blinded, so there is a significant risk that the results incorporate a large expectancy bias.