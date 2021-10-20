DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07800 per Equity share. The distribution is payable November 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of October 29, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on October 29, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.07800 per share based on the VWAP of $9.36 payable on November 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.