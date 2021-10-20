Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

checkAd

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and may be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora
Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $88 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2021 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:
Dee Littrell
Investor Relations
Blucora, Inc.
972-870-6463





