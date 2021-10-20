checkAd

Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.13367 per unit. The distribution is payable November 10, 2021 to unit holders on record as at October 29, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on October 29, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.13367 per unit based on the VWAP of $16.04 payable on November 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $35.48 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details  
Trust Unit (INC.UN)  $0.13367
Record Date: October 29, 2021
Payable Date:  November 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
 info@quadravest.com





