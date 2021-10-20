checkAd

Nabati Foods Signs Distributor for South Korea and Vietnam

Nanum Foods has signed on to distribute Nabati Plant Eggz and Nabati dairy-free cheesecakes to retail stores in South Korea and Vietnam under the brand ITABAN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL) (FSE:7UW) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is partnering with Nanum Foods to distribute Nabati Plant Eggz and dairy-free cheesecakes to retail stores in South Korea and Vietnam. Nabati Foods will be sold in Asia under the brand ITABAN.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our international footprint with Nanum Foods,” said Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “There is truly a global shift occurring, people are seeking options that are healthy, sustainable, and don’t feel like a trade-off when it comes to flavor and experience. We look forward to expanding our community throughout South Korea and Vietnam, and ultimately bringing our products to customers worldwide.”

Nabati Foods dairy-free cheesecakes come in blueberry, tiramisu, chocolate, and peanut butter flavors and are made with organic, fair trade, raw cacao powder, dates, organic virgin coconut oil, and other simple, clean ingredients.

Nabati Plant Eggz is uniquely free from gluten and soy. Each serving 100 calories, six grams of protein, and two grams of fiber with zero cholesterol. The product offers a cooking experience similar to that of cooking with chicken eggs and is sold in liquid form in 355 ml bottles.

Nabati Foods products are served across Canada, the U.S., and internationally. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

