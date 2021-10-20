checkAd

Newsweek Again Names HomeTrust Bank Best Small Bank in North Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, HomeTrust Bank (“HTB”) has been named the “Best Small Bank in North Carolina” by Newsweek in their ranking of financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs in today’s challenging times.

The global pandemic affected nearly every aspect of American life, and banking was no different. Financial institutions had to pivot to meet the needs of their customers faster than ever before. Newsweek published their first-ever Best Banks rankings in 2020 to help consumers find the banks which were best serving the needs of their customers.

Assessing more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, Newsweek evaluated bank products and services based on 55 separate factors to determine a best-in-class option in 19 categories – including the best big and small bank in every state. Once again, HomeTrust rose to the top in North Carolina’s small banks based on the criteria.

“We are honored to be named the Best Small Bank in North Carolina for the second year in a row,” says C. Hunter Westbrook, Chief Executive Officer & President of HomeTrust Bank. “We could not have achieved this high ranking without the grit and dedication of our employees from every area of the bank. Throughout the challenges presented to our communities and customers by the pandemic, the entire HomeTrust team has worked diligently to serve their collective needs. While we have continued to focus on excellence in both customer-facing roles and customer support, the HTB team has also ensured that we offer digital capabilities that meet the needs of customers in 2021.”

About HomeTrust Bank

HomeTrust Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) (the “Company”). As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.5 billion. HomeTrust Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Company is the 2nd largest publicly traded community bank holding company headquartered in North Carolina.

www.htb.com 

CONTACT: Contact:   

Elizabeth Bridgers  
SVP Marketing
828.350.3046




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newsweek Again Names HomeTrust Bank Best Small Bank in North Carolina ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - For the second year in a row, HomeTrust Bank (“HTB”) has been named the “Best Small Bank in North Carolina” by Newsweek in their ranking of financial institutions that best serve their customers’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...