“Viva TAAT Vegas” TAAT Secures First Store Placement on the Las Vegas Strip, Across from the Bellagio

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT has been placed in its first retail point of sale on the Las Vegas Strip; the world-famous stretch of more than two dozen casino resorts which welcome many of the more than 42 million visitors to the Las Vegas area each year1. Following the initial launch of TAAT in Ohio in Q4 2020, the Company expanded its efforts to commercialize the product in other U.S. markets and announced in a press release dated October 15, 2021 that its store count in the United States had cleared 1,200, inclusive of stores located in the greater Las Vegas area. In October 2021, the Company confirmed the first “on-strip” placement of all three TAAT varieties in Viva Vegas Gifts, a souvenir retailer located in the Grand Bazaar Shops across the street from the 3,950-room Bellagio, whose musical fountains are world-famous and hold the Guinness World Record for most fountains at a hotel2.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc2bd8d7-f172-4281 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Historically, the Las Vegas Strip has attracted tourists primarily in the 21+ age range due to the prevalence of entertainment offerings that are restricted to those aged 21 or older (e.g., casino gaming, sports wagering, cocktail lounges, and nightclubs). As such, the Company is embracing this opportunity to introduce TAAT to smokers aged 21+ who are pedestrians in this high-traffic area of the Las Vegas Strip, with prominent casino resorts to include Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Bally’s, and Cromwell on the intersection’s four corners. This store placement complements the existing presence of TAAT in the Las Vegas area, which can be seen on the TAAT store locator feature of TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com, must be 21+ to access). Based on the performance of TAAT in its first store on the Las Vegas Strip, the Company intends to seek placements in additional retail outlets nearby and possibly implement enhanced store-level activation tactics to drive conversions of smokers aged 21+ in each store.

