Eos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Eos will release third quarter financial results before the U.S. market opens on November 10, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers (201) 493-6725. The call will also be webcast live from Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 10, 2021, through November 17, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13723893.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The Capital One Securities Energy Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021
  • The Seaport Global Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems providing utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts

Investors/Media        
Laura Ellis                        
ir@eose.com                        





