Progress Announces General Availability of Fiddler Jam

New release of secure troubleshooting solution enables support teams to capture and resolve end-user issues in half the time

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced the general availability of Progress Telerik Fiddler Jam, its troubleshooting solution for support and development teams to solve customer issues remotely in a fast, easy and secure manner. The product offers new features, including an option for video recording, capturing events during a session recording and masking sensitive data, that help support and development teams to quickly gather the information they need to troubleshoot end-user issues—saving time and increasing customer satisfaction.



Support teams spend a lot of time collecting information from customers about the issues they are experiencing. Even with a well-documented story, it can still be difficult for engineers to properly replicate the issues at hand in a secure way.