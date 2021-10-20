808 Introduces the New Orca Super Sport Model

According to Mr. David Chen, President and CEO of the Company: “We are very excited about this new high-performance model which it has more power than the Basic Model, and it has more battery capacity for extended cruise range. “

Bradenton, Florida, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announces that the Company has successfully completed the development of its upgraded Orca autocycle, called the “Orca SS / Super Sport”, and is planning to roll out before the end of this year (Q-4/2021).

Remy Breton, Vice President SilverLight Electric Vehicle commented: “This new model will compliment our existing Basic Model nicely and satisfy the customers who wish to have more power and torque. The acceleration of this Super Sport model is very impressive, it does not have a clutch transmission like the Basic Model, and it will fulfill the desire of those performance enthusiasts out there in the market. ”

Peter Chen, CFO of the Company further commented, “ As we are continuing to roll out new models and making improvements of our product lines, we are confident to gain a significant market share in the global auto cycle arena. Although the current global supply chain issue has caused us some unexpected inconvenience and cost increase, but we have successfully overcome all those issues and will roll out our products to the market according to our original plan.“

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Investor Contact:

David Chen, President - (631) 397-1111 or davechen.global@gmail.com

AV Division: www.silverlightaviation.com

EV Division: www.SilverlightEV.com

