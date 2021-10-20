checkAd

ModivCare to Present at Credit Suisse’s 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at Credit Suisse’s 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at:
https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

ModivCare also will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

