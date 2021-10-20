ModivCare to Present at Credit Suisse’s 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at Credit Suisse’s 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at:

https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.