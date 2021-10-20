Roku Brand Studio Greenlights New Episodes of Weekly Entertainment Show “Roku Recommends”

“Roku has endless shows and movies to choose from as America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform,” says Maria Menounos, co-host of Roku Recommends. “If you’re like me, it’s hard to pick what to stream next! That’s why I’m so thrilled we get to bring you more episodes of our weekly program that was designed to help viewers rediscover classics or discover their next favorite show."

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that “Roku Recommends” will return for a brand-new slate of episodes starting this fall. “Roku Recommends” is a fifteen-minute weekly entertainment program that uses exclusive Roku data to help streamers discover brand-new shows and hidden gems on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform*. Streamers can count on co-hosts Emmy Award-winner Maria Menounos and award-winning, multi-hyphenate, Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins to shine a spotlight on their top-5 best bets and movies to stream for the week.

“It’s getting harder and harder to decide what to watch now that there are more options than ever. The whole concept behind “Roku Recommends” is for us to do the dirty work for you and help point viewers in the right direction when streamer-indecision hits,” said Hawk, co-host of Roku Recommends. “I can’t wait to kick off more episodes of sharing the hottest new shows and our own favorite hidden gems across the platform.”

“Today, advertisers need a new way to reach their customers, especially as more streamers spend time in ad-free, subscription-only environments,” said Chris Bruss, Head of Roku Brand Studio. “We’re thrilled that major brands are finding Roku Recommends helps their customers discover movies and shows, and go beyond the traditional 30-second ad to entertain and engage.”

According to Roku internal data, “Roku Recommends” has been a top-10 video-on-demand television series by unique views** on The Roku Channel since its debut in June 2021. Seventy-one percent of “Roku Recommends” households streamed a new channel on the Roku platform after watching an episode of “Roku Recommends” since its debut, and according to our annual streaming survey, The Streaming Decade, conducted by the National Research Group, 1 in 4 consumers are now cord cutters. Given this success, weekly partner segments will continue to provide a unique method for brands to reach their audiences and produce engaging, relevant and entertaining content.