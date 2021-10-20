checkAd

Sleep Number Announces Partnership with Los Angeles Rams to Improve Performance Through Proven Quality Sleep

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021   

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the leader in sleep health, innovation, science and research, today announces a new partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. Sleep Number is now the Rams “Official Sleep + Wellness Partner.”

Sleep Number partners with the L.A. Rams to be their Official Sleep + Wellness Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the partnership, Sleep Number will provide sleep expertise to Rams’ players, coaches and athletic trainers. The goal is to further improve each player’s performance by educating them about their sleep and the health benefits delivered by Sleep Number’s life-changing 360 smart bed. The team values quality sleep as a competitive advantage; nearly 80% of Rams’ players have purchased 360 smart beds thanks to Sleep Number’s partnership with the National Football League (NFL). They’re benefitting from the same high quality sleep that the entire Sleep Number Smart Sleeper℠ community enjoys.

“Sleep Number is excited to provide NFL players with the proven quality sleep delivered by their 360 smart beds,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number. “Since the inception of our NFL partnership three years ago, we have helped to improve the lives of almost 3,500 world-class athletes to be their best on and off the field – as great teammates, parents, friends and spouses. Science has proven the value that quality sleep has on an individual’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, and Sleep Number’s 360 smart beds deliver proven higher quality sleep. We are honored to support the Rams on their paths to health and wellness.”

“At the Rams, we take a holistic approach to performance, and sleep is a key component of not only keeping our players healthy, but is also key to recovery,” said Reggie Scott, Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance and President of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society. “We are pleased to partner with Sleep Number and leverage their expertise around the power of sleep to enhance our approach to total wellness.”

Recognized as the NFL’s “Official Sleep + Wellness Partner” since 2018, Sleep Number also partners with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the National Football League Players Association. The partnership with the Rams is Sleep Number’s fourth NFL club-level relationship in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings.

About Sleep Number

Individuality is the foundation of Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 5,000 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. We have improved over 13 million lives and are positively impacting society’s wellbeing through higher quality sleep.

Our award-winning 360 smart beds are informed by science. They learn from over one billion sleep sessions of highly-accurate, real world sleep data – the cumulation of nearly 12 billion hours’ worth - to automatically adjust to each sleeper and provide effortless comfort and proven quality sleep. Our 360 smart beds deliver individualized sleep health reports and insights, including a daily SleepIQ score, and are helping to advance meaningful sleep health solutions by applying sleep science and research.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our more than 625 Sleep Number stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations sites.

