Harris Williams Advises BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC on its Sale to Partners Group and Kohlberg & Company, LLC

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC (BluSky), a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, on its sale to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm acting on behalf of its clients, and Kohlberg & Company, LLC (Kohlberg), a leading private equity firm. Partners Group and Kohlberg will be equal equity partners in BluSky following the transaction. BluSky is a leading national property restoration company in the U.S. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris, Pete Morgan and Bill Greven of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

“BluSky is a leader in commercial restoration. In partnership with Dominus Capital, the company has achieved impressive growth both organically and through M&A and has grown into a truly national platform. There is no doubt that BluSky will continue its track record of success with the help of its outstanding new partners, Kohlberg and Partners Group,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“It has been a pleasure working with the teams at BluSky and Dominus Capital on this transaction, and it marks yet another successful outcome for our clients in the commercial services space,” added Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to watch BluSky build on its leadership position under its new ownership.”

Denver-based BluSky is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the continental U.S. and continental U.S. island communities.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand in hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term and conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 80 transactions over the past 20+ years.