checkAd

Harris Williams Advises BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC on its Sale to Partners Group and Kohlberg & Company, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 15:06  |  20   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC (BluSky), a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, on its sale to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm acting on behalf of its clients, and Kohlberg & Company, LLC (Kohlberg), a leading private equity firm. Partners Group and Kohlberg will be equal equity partners in BluSky following the transaction. BluSky is a leading national property restoration company in the U.S. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris, Pete Morgan and Bill Greven of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

“BluSky is a leader in commercial restoration. In partnership with Dominus Capital, the company has achieved impressive growth both organically and through M&A and has grown into a truly national platform. There is no doubt that BluSky will continue its track record of success with the help of its outstanding new partners, Kohlberg and Partners Group,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“It has been a pleasure working with the teams at BluSky and Dominus Capital on this transaction, and it marks yet another successful outcome for our clients in the commercial services space,” added Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to watch BluSky build on its leadership position under its new ownership.”

Denver-based BluSky is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the continental U.S. and continental U.S. island communities.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand in hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term and conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 80 transactions over the past 20+ years.

Seite 1 von 2


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC on its Sale to Partners Group and Kohlberg & Company, LLC Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC (BluSky), a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, on its sale to Partners Group, a leading global private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
BevCanna Announces Amendment to Health Canada Research License, Allowing Sensory Evaluations Within ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Harris Williams Advises Agape Care Group on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Harris Williams Advises ESG Operations, Inc. on its Merger with Inframark LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Harris Williams Advises Vantage Elevator Solutions on its Pending Majority Sale to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Harris Williams Advises DDW The Color House on its Pending Sale to Givaudan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Harris Williams Advises Summit Interconnect, Inc. on its Sale to Affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten