AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that, pursuant to the new wording of the Methodology for determining the price caps for electricity transmission, distribution and public supply services (hereinafter – the Methodology) (link in Lithuanian), on 15 October 2021 National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) adopted the resolution on the price caps for electricity distribution services of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) for the following regulatory period (hereinafter – the Resolution) (link in Lithuanian).



It is reminded, that in order to evaluate the ultimate impact to the financial results and the sustainability of the activities of ESO and the Group, the Group submitted questions to NERC to specify certain aspects of the Resolution and its leading documents (link). Based on NERC’s response, the Group informs about the final assessment of Methodology’s and Resolution’s impact to its activities, which, including Methodology update changes in depth, will address during the presentation on 20 September 2021 (link). Presentations slides are available on the Group’s website (link).