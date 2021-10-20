checkAd

Kalo Gold Announces Results of Ground Magnetic Survey at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 15:05  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets in the Qiriyaga Zone at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets in the Qiriyaga Zone at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 km2, Vatu Aurum gold project in the South Pacific's Ring of Fire, in Fiji. The Qiriyaga Zone is a 2.5 km long gold mineralized area defined by soil geochemistry and trenching that contains Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge mineralization and three new significant targets recently identified by IP/geophysical survey (see Company's news release dated July 21, 2021).

Release Highlights:

  • Results from a recently completed ground magnetic survey over the Qiriyaga Zone indicates a potential copper-gold porphyry system underlying the previously defined, large IP chargeability anomalies. This is further supported by petrographic analysis of deeper core samples (K4 and K5 from drill holes KGD-2021-04 and KGD-25, respectively) which have associated trace amounts of fine chalcopyrite and magnetite as alteration phases leading to the possibility that the observed, pipe-like magnetic anomalies represent copper-gold bearing porphyry-style mineralization.
  • The survey defined two large magnetic anomalies. Both anomalies are broadly coincident with, but underlying previously defined IP chargeability anomalies, occurring adjacent to currently known gold mineralization, which is associated with non-magnetic silica clay alteration.
  • Currently known gold mineralization occurs in non-magnetic or de-magnetized zones associated with mainly silica-clay sericite or propylitic alteration. The magnetic anomalies open-up another potential target area at the Qiriyaga Zone. Drill testing of these targets will commence as soon as Fiji inter-island travel is lifted.

Fred Tejada, Kalo Gold Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely excited about the geophysical survey results over the past three months. In July, our IP survey indicated that the Qiriyaga Zone has the potential to be a large mineralized system and that Qiriyaga Hill could just be the tip of the iceberg. From the magnetic geophysical survey and petrographic analysis of drill core, the Qiriyaga Zone is also potentially associated with a proximal copper-gold bearing porphyry that represents not only another highly prospective target but also potentially identifies the major heat source for a shallower mineralized system. Furthermore, the surveys indicate that historical drilling was too shallow and just missed these geophysical survey-defined targets, setting the stage for multiple high priority drill targets to test near-term."

Seite 1 von 5
Kalo Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalo Gold Announces Results of Ground Magnetic Survey at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets in the Qiriyaga Zone at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc Information Statement
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Kalo Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Files Amended Technical Report
Accesswire | Analysen