Viscom Raises Guidance for Revenue, EBIT Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 15:05

(PLX AI) – Viscom orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million in the first nine months.

Now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million)

Now sees an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % (previously: 3 % to 9 %)

