checkAd

Viscom Raises Guidance for Revenue, EBIT

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 15:05  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Viscom orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million in the first nine months.Now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million) Now sees an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % …

  • (PLX AI) – Viscom orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million in the first nine months.
  • Now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million)
  • Now sees an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % (previously: 3 % to 9 %)
  • Now sees EBIT between € 2.3 and € 7.7 million (previously: € 2.1 to € 7.2 million)
Viscom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viscom Raises Guidance for Revenue, EBIT (PLX AI) – Viscom orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million in the first nine months.Now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million) Now sees an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil
Netflix Q3 Earnings, Net Adds Better Than Consensus Estimates
AkzoNobel Q3 Operating Profit Falls Short of Expectations as Raw Materials Bite
Handelsbanken Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Fee Income
Deutsche Boerse Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Maintained
Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%
BMW to Source Green Steel from Swedish Startup H2
ASML Q3 Net Income EUR 1,740 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,600 Million
SEB Starts SEK 2.5 Billion Share Buyback
Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG publishes preliminary quarterly figures and raises forecast for 2021 financial year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Quartalszahlen und erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
29.09.21Viscom: Gründer bringen Großteil ihrer Aktien in Stiftungen ein
4investors | Kommentare
29.09.21DGAP-News: Viscom AG: Unternehmensgründer legen Grundstein für eine stabile Struktur als Basis für ein weiteres nachhaltiges Wachstum von Viscom.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21DGAP-News: Viscom AG: Founders lay foundations for a stable structure as basis for further sustainable growth at Viscom.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten