Viscom Raises Guidance for Revenue, EBIT
(PLX AI) – Viscom orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million in the first nine months.Now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million) Now sees an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % …
- (PLX AI) – Viscom orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million in the first nine months.
- Now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million)
- Now sees an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % (previously: 3 % to 9 %)
- Now sees EBIT between € 2.3 and € 7.7 million (previously: € 2.1 to € 7.2 million)
