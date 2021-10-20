checkAd

Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva Recuperada Concentrate Plant

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 15:15   

Nueva Recuperada plant permit expanded by 20% from 600 tpd to 720 tpdExpanded capacity to be fed by Tangana 1 & 2 veins and the recently acquired Tangana West vein systemIncreased concentrate production will drive additional cashflow to self-fund …

  • Nueva Recuperada plant permit expanded by 20% from 600 tpd to 720 tpd
  • Expanded capacity to be fed by Tangana 1 & 2 veins and the recently acquired Tangana West vein system
  • Increased concentrate production will drive additional cashflow to self-fund further exploration and resource upgrades

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release dated October 6, 2021, it has secured the environmental permitting approval required to increase production capacity at its Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant to 720 tonnes per day. Installation of a new crushing circuit and flotation cells has commenced, and the Company expects full commissioning by December 31, 2021. Once completed, this will represent a 20% increase in processing capacity at Nueva Recuperada and any additional concentrate sales from this increase are expected to drive further cashflow for the Company.

The new mineralization encountered at the Tangana Mining Unit has necessitated an increase in plant capacity to keep pace with mining production. In addition, further to the Company's press release dated September 3, 2021, the current 25,000 metre resource expansion diamond drill programme has identified an additional 200 metre by 200 metre zone of silver-polymetallic mineralization in the Tangana 1 vein that has become the Company's priority mining target. Further exploration is planned to test the extent of the open-ended system.

José Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Silver X stated, "Expanding the Nueva Recuperada concentrate plant to 720 tonnes per day is a major milestone for the Company. The anticipated increase in concentrate sales will drive additional cashflow to self-fund further exploration and resource upgrades at Tangana. The resource expansion and definition drill programme currently in progress continues to yield strong results as we work towards an upgraded resource statement. The dedication and hard work of the entire Silver X team in 2021 has built a strong foundation for growth in the coming quarters."

