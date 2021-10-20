Prysmian Group Completes Brand Integration to Better Serve Critical Infrastructure in North America

Synergic Product Offering will Improve Customer ExperienceHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / With a focus on the enablement of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in …

As a result, the new multi-brand architecture is sustained within the strong corporate brand of Prysmian Group, leveraging a wide range of industry-trusted and well-established product brands including: Airguard ® , Anaconda ® , CAROL ® , DRAKA ® , Gen SPEED ® , Lifeline ® , NUAL ® , PRY-CAM ® and STABILOY ® , among others, all serving a comprehensive range of markets and countless applications.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / With a focus on the enablement of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America, Prysmian Group , the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems, provides the innovative products and services critical to leading the way to a more sustainable future. Following the company's acquisition of General Cable in 2018, Prysmian Group North America is thrilled to announce the completed brand integration process which now reflects a synergistic, integrated and contemporary ecosystem, creating a better customer experience.

"As we've grown to become a key partner in supporting the growth of our customers, we will continue to strengthen the value of our corporate brand, including our portfolio of products that our customers trust," said Andrea Pirondini, chief executive officer of Prysmian Group North America. "This new brand architecture will ensure high levels of synergy in our product offering, therefore positively impacting interactions and experiences with our customers and communities."

Prysmian Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications, providing an unparalleled wire & cable portfolio, technologies and services that set the highest standards in the industry. To support the implementation of this new brand architecture, Prysmian Group's new visual identity will be applied to all touchpoints, reinforcing brand recognition worldwide and assuring product accessibility to its customers and partners within the North America markets.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, four R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

