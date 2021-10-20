checkAd

Prysmian Group Completes Brand Integration to Better Serve Critical Infrastructure in North America

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 15:30  |  15   |   |   

Synergic Product Offering will Improve Customer ExperienceHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / With a focus on the enablement of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in …

Synergic Product Offering will Improve Customer Experience

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / With a focus on the enablement of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems, provides the innovative products and services critical to leading the way to a more sustainable future. Following the company's acquisition of General Cable in 2018, Prysmian Group North America is thrilled to announce the completed brand integration process which now reflects a synergistic, integrated and contemporary ecosystem, creating a better customer experience.

As a result, the new multi-brand architecture is sustained within the strong corporate brand of Prysmian Group, leveraging a wide range of industry-trusted and well-established product brands including: Airguard®, Anaconda®, CAROL®, DRAKA®, GenSPEED®, Lifeline®, NUAL®, PRY-CAM® and STABILOY®, among others, all serving a comprehensive range of markets and countless applications.

"As we've grown to become a key partner in supporting the growth of our customers, we will continue to strengthen the value of our corporate brand, including our portfolio of products that our customers trust," said Andrea Pirondini, chief executive officer of Prysmian Group North America. "This new brand architecture will ensure high levels of synergy in our product offering, therefore positively impacting interactions and experiences with our customers and communities."

Prysmian Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications, providing an unparalleled wire & cable portfolio, technologies and services that set the highest standards in the industry. To support the implementation of this new brand architecture, Prysmian Group's new visual identity will be applied to all touchpoints, reinforcing brand recognition worldwide and assuring product accessibility to its customers and partners within the North America markets.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, four R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations

David Paredes
Marketing & Communications NA
david.paredes@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David
Mower, on behalf of Prysmian Group
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668907/Prysmian-Group-Completes-Brand-Integ ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prysmian Group Completes Brand Integration to Better Serve Critical Infrastructure in North America Synergic Product Offering will Improve Customer ExperienceHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / With a focus on the enablement of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc Information Statement
Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...