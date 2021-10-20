IMC Announces Third Installment of Shares in Connection with the Panaxia Transaction
TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, today announced the third installment of shares in connection with the previously announced acquisition of the Panaxia-to-the-Home online pharmacy and trading center with an IMC-GDP license from Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Israel Ltd. and Panaxia Logistics Ltd., part of the Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd. group of companies ("Panaxia") (TASE:PNAX).
As first announced on April 30, 2021, the Company's wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC Holdings"), signed a definitive agreement with Panaxia, pursuant to which IMC Holdings will acquire Panaxia's trading house license and in-house pharmacy activities, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million (the "Panaxia Transaction"). The Panaxia Transaction purchase price was to be satisfied by a combination of $2.9 million in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and $4.3 million in common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Cash Consideration was paid in two instalments according to the terms of the Transaction.
To satisfy the share consideration component of the Panaxia Transaction, the Company will issue a total of five installments of Consideration Shares. Following the announcements regarding the first and second installments on August 9, 2021 and September 8, 2021, respectively, on October 15, 2021, the Company issued the third installment of 248,212 Consideration Shares in connection with the Panaxia Transaction at a price of US$3.225 per Consideration Share, representing an aggregate value equal to US$905,305.76. The issue price of the Consideration Shares was calculated based on the average closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Nasdaq Capital Market over the 10-trading day period immediately preceding October 1, 2021.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC, CSE:IMCC) is a leading international cannabis company providing premium products to medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis is one of the very few companies with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, the three largest federally legal markets. The ecosystem created through its international operations leverages the Company's unique data-driven perspective and product supply chain globally. With its commitment to responsible growth and financial prudence and ability to operate within the strictest regulatory environments, the Company has quickly become one of the leading cultivators and distributors of high-quality cannabis globally.
