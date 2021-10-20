checkAd

IMC Announces Third Installment of Shares in Connection with the Panaxia Transaction

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 15:45  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and …

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, today announced the third installment of shares in connection with the previously announced acquisition of the Panaxia-to-the-Home online pharmacy and trading center with an IMC-GDP license from Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Israel Ltd. and Panaxia Logistics Ltd., part of the Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd. group of companies ("Panaxia") (TASE:PNAX).

As first announced on April 30, 2021, the Company's wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC Holdings"), signed a definitive agreement with Panaxia, pursuant to which IMC Holdings will acquire Panaxia's trading house license and in-house pharmacy activities, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million (the "Panaxia Transaction"). The Panaxia Transaction purchase price was to be satisfied by a combination of $2.9 million in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and $4.3 million in common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Cash Consideration was paid in two instalments according to the terms of the Transaction.

To satisfy the share consideration component of the Panaxia Transaction, the Company will issue a total of five installments of Consideration Shares. Following the announcements regarding the first and second installments on August 9, 2021 and September 8, 2021, respectively, on October 15, 2021, the Company issued the third installment of 248,212 Consideration Shares in connection with the Panaxia Transaction at a price of US$3.225 per Consideration Share, representing an aggregate value equal to US$905,305.76. The issue price of the Consideration Shares was calculated based on the average closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Nasdaq Capital Market over the 10-trading day period immediately preceding October 1, 2021.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC, CSE:IMCC) is a leading international cannabis company providing premium products to medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis is one of the very few companies with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, the three largest federally legal markets. The ecosystem created through its international operations leverages the Company's unique data-driven perspective and product supply chain globally. With its commitment to responsible growth and financial prudence and ability to operate within the strictest regulatory environments, the Company has quickly become one of the leading cultivators and distributors of high-quality cannabis globally.

Seite 1 von 3
IM Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMC Announces Third Installment of Shares in Connection with the Panaxia Transaction TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc Information Statement
Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...