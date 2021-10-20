IMC Announces Third Installment of Shares in Connection with the Panaxia Transaction

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and …

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, today announced the third installment of shares in connection with the previously announced acquisition of the Panaxia-to-the-Home online pharmacy and trading center with an IMC-GDP license from Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Israel Ltd. and Panaxia Logistics Ltd., part of the Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd. group of companies ("Panaxia") (TASE:PNAX). As first announced on April 30, 2021, the Company's wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC Holdings"), signed a definitive agreement with Panaxia, pursuant to which IMC Holdings will acquire Panaxia's trading house license and in-house pharmacy activities, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million (the "Panaxia Transaction"). The Panaxia Transaction purchase price was to be satisfied by a combination of $2.9 million in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and $4.3 million in common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Cash Consideration was paid in two instalments according to the terms of the Transaction.