JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc., announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on October 19, 2021, the Board voted to pay a cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share on November 5, 2021 to the shareholders of record on October 29, 2021. The amount and payment of future dividends for the JD Bancshares, Inc. common stock is determined on a quarterly basis, based on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.