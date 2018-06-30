ATHC Submits Legal Letter Covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021 and Takes a Step Closer to "Current" Status with OTCiQ
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC), Has released a legal opinion letter covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021, and takes another step closer to achieving "Current" status with OTCiq. ATHC a rapidly emerging leader in providing consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC announced it has taken another necessary step towards achieving "Current" status. We have provided a Legal Letter from our attorneys and continue to support the process and provide additional information as required by OTCiq in order to achieve our goals.
Once all the information submitted by the Company to OTC Markets has been reviewed, it is expected that ATHC will be upgraded to "Current Information" status. All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid and uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval. The Company now awaits Yield Sign removal and further direction from OTC Markets.
In addition, Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation Announces Use of Social Media Sites for Corporate Disclosures effective November 1st. 2021.
Corporate Web Site: https://athc.com/
While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Company website or to its Social Media accounts above is of a material nature, we believe some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages clients, resellers, investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares and to sign up for and regularly follow the Company's Social Media sites. Investors and others should also review the Company's public filings with https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATHC/disclosure.
About ATHC
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.
