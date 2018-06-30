ATHC Submits Legal Letter Covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021 and Takes a Step Closer to "Current" Status with OTCiQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC), Has released a legal opinion letter covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021, and takes another step closer to achieving "Current" status with OTCiq. …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC), Has released a legal opinion letter covering 12/31/2018 - 6/30/2021, and takes another step closer to achieving "Current" status with OTCiq. ATHC a rapidly emerging leader in providing consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC announced it has taken another necessary step towards achieving "Current" status. We have provided a Legal Letter from our attorneys and continue to support the process and provide additional information as required by OTCiq in order to achieve our goals.

Once all the information submitted by the Company to OTC Markets has been reviewed, it is expected that ATHC will be upgraded to "Current Information" status. All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid and uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval. The Company now awaits Yield Sign removal and further direction from OTC Markets.