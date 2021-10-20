checkAd

Champions Oncology Expands Global Biomarker Capabilities with Opening of European Laboratory at OpenZone Life Sciences Campus

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a technology-enabled research organization announced the opening of a European laboratory located in the renowned OpenZone Life Sciences Campus in Bresso, Italy, on the doorstep of Milan.

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a technology-enabled research organization announced the opening of a European laboratory located in the renowned OpenZone Life Sciences Campus in Bresso, Italy, on the doorstep of Milan.

After launching preclinical and clinical GCLP-compliant biomarker services in 2019, Champions Oncology has rapidly grown to be a leader in the industry by providing scientific expertise, unparalleled quality, and innovative data analytics.

OpenZone is a scientific campus conceived by the healthcare company Zambon to create value in the field of Health, by fostering community, competencies, and capital. With the arrival of Champions Oncology, it is home to 34 enterprises and is undergoing a substantial expansion phase. Thanks to a total investment of around 65 million euros, OpenZone will double in size by 2022, growing to cover a surface area of 37,000 square meters with the capacity to host up to 1,200 people.

"Expanding our laboratory footprint into Europe is a tremendous milestone for Champions," said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO of Champions Oncology. "Having local/regional access to clinical trial patient samples, some which require less than 24 hours to be processed to achieve accurate readouts, will provide a solution to our clients and also drive growth for our clinical biomarker business in the years to come."

With the unprecedented growth of clinical trials in Europe and the requirement of proximity to access expert biomarker analytical services, Champions is well positioned to serve existing as well as new European clients within the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industries with its expertise in high-dimensional flow cytometry (up to 24-colors) and other analytical techniques as part of Champions' growing portfolio.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization, with headquarters in the United States, that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex-vivo and biomarker platforms. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About OpenZone

OpenZone is the campus, on the doorstep of Milan, dedicated to Health and founded on an approach geared towards open innovation. Conceived by the healthcare company Zambon to build bridges between different languages and worlds, OpenZone mission is to "uniquely create value in Healthcare, by fostering community, competencies and capital". Today the campus is home to 34 enterprises, including some of the foremost biotechnology, pharmaceutical and advanced gene therapy companies, all with a strong penchant for innovation. Work is underway to expand the campus, which, thanks to a total investment of around 65 million euros, will double in size by 2022, growing to cover a surface area of 37,000 square metres, with the capacity to host up to 1,200 people.

OpenZone works closely with all stakeholders in the health sector, to ensure that Milan and Lombardy are increasingly recognized internationally as a territory of excellence for life sciences. Learn more on www.openzone.it/en.

