Cybersecurity Leader Sollensys Appoints Julie Rieger as CMO

Former Twentieth Century Fox Film President joins Sollensys as CMO, one of the first major cybersecurity company built on blockchainPALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity …

"Our mission is to create a next generation blockchain cybersecurity company that makes the world safer for all of us," said Sollensys CEO, Don Beavers. "We believe building a company with proven, trusted executives that embody creativity and invention is the key to achieving our goal. Julie adds a creative drive like no other, and a track record of astounding innovation."

Ms. Rieger, former President, Chief Data Strategist, and Head of Media at Twentieth Century Fox Film is known for being the first to architect and build proprietary customer insight data tools in Hollywood. Technology has been at the core of Ms. Rieger's career since 1995 when she first launched Seagate's global advertising campaign and later as the EVP at ZenithOptimedia, overseeing Hewlett Packard's award-winning global media campaigns in 101 countries. She was an adjunct professor at University of Southern California in Los Angeles and is a current member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Ms. Rieger was a full golf scholarship athlete at the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a B.A. in Advertising from Southern Methodist University.

"As a technologist, creative executive, and daughter of an Army Lieutenant Colonel, I believe there is nothing - absolutely nothing - more important than protecting personal identifiable information (PII), intellectual property and other critical data assets. It's the new battlefield," said new Sollensys CMO, Julie Rieger. "Intellectual and creative assets are what make the free world exceptional, making Sollensys' immutable blockchain cybersecurity indispensable. It's no wonder something this potent was created and developed by Don Beavers and his brilliant team of engineers on the Space Coast of Florida."