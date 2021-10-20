checkAd

Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating Product

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is very pleased to announce that its portfolio company CodiKoat has successfully completed its previously- disclosed pilot tests of its "GoVirol" anti-viral coating product. The tests were conducted at the world-famous Royal Opera House in the heart of London by Codikoat's own scientists over the course of a three month period between the middle of May 2021 and the middle of August 2021.

Highlights

  • CodiKoat engages in three month trial at the Royal Opera House for testing the efficacy of its GoVirol antiviral coating in a high-traffic real-world environment.
  • After 3 months, the GoVirol coated samples displayed exceptional antiviral results, killing 99% of viruses within seconds of contact - including coronavirus particles.
  • Efficacy remained constant throughout the trial - the GoVirol product was shown to be as effective on the last day of the trial as it was on the first, supporting CodiKoat's own lifetime protection laboratory tests
  • Another important step closer to commercialization
  • GoVirol, when widely produced and used, has the potential to radically reduce hospital-acquired healthcare-associated bacterial and viral infections ("HAI's"). HAI's have been estimated to cost the US economy up to as much as $45bn per year and affect approximately 2 million patients annually in the USA alone. (source: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1586/erp.09.53)

Trial Results

As part of the trial, CodiKoat applied its antiviral coating "GoVirol" to a number of frequently touched surfaces within London's Royal Opera House for a continuous period during the months of May 2021 through August 2021.

The samples were monitored by CodiKoat scientists throughout the pilot testing period, who measured GoVirol's ability to remove viruses and harmful bacteria from the surfaces, as well as the durability of the application.

After 3 months, the GoVirol coated samples maintained exceptional antiviral results, killing 99% of viruses within seconds of contact - including coronavirus particles.

The GoVirol samples were put to the test by venue-goers, having been estimated to have been touched on average over 250 times per day. This amounts to an estimated 22,000 times in total per sample, over the course of the 3 month testing period.

