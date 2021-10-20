Saint-Gobain Buys Mexican Company IMPAC
(PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain enters the construction chemicals market in Mexico.Saint-Gobain to acquire IMPAC with sales of EUR 50 million in 2020The company operates one plant in Monterrey and employs about 630 people
