Saint-Gobain Buys Mexican Company IMPAC

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 18:04   

(PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain enters the construction chemicals market in Mexico.Saint-Gobain to acquire IMPAC with sales of EUR 50 million in 2020The company operates one plant in Monterrey and employs about 630 people

  • (PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain enters the construction chemicals market in Mexico.
  • Saint-Gobain to acquire IMPAC with sales of EUR 50 million in 2020
  • The company operates one plant in Monterrey and employs about 630 people
