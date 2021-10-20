checkAd

Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 18:15  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 3,636,363 units at a price of $0.55 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 3,636,363 units at a price of $0.55 per unit (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of Gemina and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of C$2,000,000. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with this placement of up to 8.0% of the gross proceeds.

The net proceeds of the Offering, along with existing funds, will be deployed towards the ongoing development, manufacturing and final regulatory review of the Company's initial rapid diagnostic test using our breakthrough proprietary chemistry. Additionally, it will be applied to ongoing research and development work related to new diagnostics tests already in process, as well as general working capital. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John Davies
CEO
Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary biochemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Gemina Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 3,636,363 units at a price of $0.55 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Terms of Financing in Connection with the Acquisition of the Nueva ...
Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Accesswire | Analysen