Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 3,636,363 units at a price of $0.55 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 3,636,363 units at a price of $0.55 per unit (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of Gemina and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of C$2,000,000. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with this placement of up to 8.0% of the gross proceeds.

The net proceeds of the Offering, along with existing funds, will be deployed towards the ongoing development, manufacturing and final regulatory review of the Company's initial rapid diagnostic test using our breakthrough proprietary chemistry. Additionally, it will be applied to ongoing research and development work related to new diagnostics tests already in process, as well as general working capital. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John Davies

CEO

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary biochemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.