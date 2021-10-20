CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with Sauced for Their Live Resin Concentrate Line in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced their product subsidiary, City Trees, has signed an exclusive toll processing and distribution agreement with Sauced for their live resin concentrate line in Nevada. After an exhaustive search for a manufacturer in Nevada, Sauced, a leading name in the live resin category, selected the Company as its exclusive partner.
The Company's partnership with Sauced is a testament to City Trees' unmatched state-of the-art facility and ability to produce high quality products. The announcement comes as City Trees launched its toll processing division earlier this year. While City Trees continues to produce a variety of extraction-based products under its own name with unparalleled success, the Company has opened its offerings to cultivators seeking ethanol extraction, hydrocarbon extraction, and product formulation services. With such, the Company has extended their services to best utilize its expanded output capacity and to provide one of the highest quality environments for multi-state operators and well-known brands to produce extracts in the state of Nevada.
"It's exciting to have the opportunity to partner with such a renowned multi-state brand as Sauced", said Director of Laboratory Operations, Dominick Monaco, Pharm. D. "We are honored to have been selected to be their exclusive manufacturer and distributor of their live resin concentrates in the state. Further, we are proud to be able to offer the ability to produce such high quality products in a cutting-edge environment. It is a marker of the Company's continued growth and expansion."
The Sauced agreement signifies the potential for further opportunities to solidify the advancement of the Company's success. The Company anticipates to begin producing Sauced's live resin concentrate by the end of the year.
About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/
