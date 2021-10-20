CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with Sauced for Their Live Resin Concentrate Line in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced their product subsidiary, City Trees, has …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced their product subsidiary, City Trees, has …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced their product subsidiary, City Trees, has signed an exclusive toll processing and distribution agreement with Sauced for their live resin concentrate line in Nevada. After an exhaustive search for a manufacturer in Nevada, Sauced, a leading name in the live resin category, selected the Company as its exclusive partner. The Company's partnership with Sauced is a testament to City Trees' unmatched state-of the-art facility and ability to produce high quality products. The announcement comes as City Trees launched its toll processing division earlier this year. While City Trees continues to produce a variety of extraction-based products under its own name with unparalleled success, the Company has opened its offerings to cultivators seeking ethanol extraction, hydrocarbon extraction, and product formulation services. With such, the Company has extended their services to best utilize its expanded output capacity and to provide one of the highest quality environments for multi-state operators and well-known brands to produce extracts in the state of Nevada.