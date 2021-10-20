checkAd

Tribal Rides/Xinda Actively Trading Under The Symbol Xnda

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 19:45  |  10   |   |   

Transportation technology company completes all reporting requirementsMISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC Pink:XNDA) is now actively trading under the symbol XNDA following the completion, …

Transportation technology company completes all reporting requirements

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC Pink:XNDA) is now actively trading under the symbol XNDA following the completion, submission and acceptance of all SEC required documents.

"This is a significant achievement for Tribal Rides/Xinda and our shareholders as it showcases a complete transparency and adds credibility for our access and presentation to a wide variety of public funding alternatives," explained CEO Joseph Grimes.

The announcement was presented and discussed during MoneyTV's Donald Baillargeon's interview with CEO Joseph Grimes released last week: https://vimeo.com/632116620

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) is a technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development to support both individual and business needs in the emerging world of autonomous self-driving vehicles.

"We are very pleased and excited about our current trading status and to achieving additional milestones in the future," he added.

About Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

For additional details on this announcement, contact Joseph Grimes, CEO, joeg@tribalrides.us

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tribal Rides, International
Joseph Grimes, CEO
949.434.7259
joeg@tribalrides.us

SOURCE: Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668969/Tribal-RidesXinda-Actively-Trading-U ...

Xinda International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tribal Rides/Xinda Actively Trading Under The Symbol Xnda Transportation technology company completes all reporting requirementsMISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC Pink:XNDA) is now actively trading under the symbol XNDA following the completion, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Terms of Financing in Connection with the Acquisition of the Nueva ...
Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., ...
Atomera to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Thursday, October 28, ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and Communications Marketing Firm SRAX, Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen