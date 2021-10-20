checkAd

Madison Technologies, Inc. Acquires Renowned Production Company “The Jay & Tony Show"

ACQUISITION KICKS OFF CONTENT PARTNERSHIP FOR NEW OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST PLATFORM, GO.TV

ACQUISITION KICKS OFF CONTENT PARTNERSHIP FOR NEW OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST PLATFORM, GO.TV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Madison Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB:MDEX) today announced a binding deal to acquire the production company "The Jay & Tony Show." The acquisition marks Madison's initial foray into television production as it greenlights plans to offer unique content for its OTA broadcast platform, GO.TV.

GO.TV currently broadcasts multiple streams of content for stations across the country as an independent distribution platform, serving as an alternative to existing cable, OTT and internet platforms. With owned stations in markets including Seattle, LA, Houston, San Diego, and signed deals to acquire stations in Chicago, Phoenix, New York, Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Kansas City, GO.TV plans to air original content in early 2022.

"The Jay & Tony Show," founded by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh, is an award-winning production company that has been creating and developing groundbreaking content since 2001. The company has conceived and produced a wide variety of original and critically acclaimed television series such as THE CHELSEA HANDLER SHOW (E!), HERE COMES THE NEWLYWEDS (ABC), RESTAURANT STAKEOUT (Food Network), TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS (TBS), THE AMERICAN INFLUENCER AWARDS (YouTube) and many others. The acquisition comes as Madison continues to build out its TV station base with the goal of ultimately expanding to 100 TV stations nationwide.

While "The Jay & Tony Show" will continue its core business of creating and producing innovative and disruptive programming for third-party networks and platforms, it will also bring a creative team to Madison to complement GO.TV's OTA distribution - creating and aggregating unique content for distribution nationwide with the ability to reach all viewers.

"With little or no technology changes in more than a generation, the broadcast TV industry today is poised for dramatic upheaval as new, disruptive technology prepares to roll out, allowing for OTA mobile viewing and other major advancements," said Philip Falcone, Founder and CEO of Madison Technologies, Inc. "The OTA market represents an untapped and sizable opportunity to create unique content, develop channels (networks) and enhance Madison's value for shareholders and audiences."

Blumenfield and Marsh, who are to be named Co-CEOs of the newly formed Network Group, will be responsible for all content, including the development of anOTT platform and networks that are in the planning stages. Blumenfield stated, "With the additional resources of Madison technologies, we are excited to turbo-charge development, to continue delivering captivating content, and to build an unparalleled network group."

"It's an exhilarating time for our company," Marsh added "We can't wait to see what Madison Tech and ‘The Jay & Tony Show' will accomplish together."

Sovryn Holdings, Inc. and it's broadcasting unit Sovryn.tv merged earlier this year with publicly traded Madison Technologies, Inc (otc: MDEX)

About Madison Technolgies, Inc.

Madison Technologies, Inc. (Go.tv) is a television broadcast and production company building out a distribution platform to capitalize on the changing media landscape. The company's strategy is to continue with it's television station and production acquisition plan with the objective of creating one of the largest, most comprehensive, OTA content distribution platforms distributing both third party and proprietary content nationwide.

About THE JAY & TONY SHOW

The Jay & Tony Show is a prolific and award-winning production company that has been making groundbreaking content since 2001. The reputation and industry-wide relationships of The Jay & Tony Show are second to none. The company has created and produced a wide variety of original, lucrative, and critically acclaimed television series such as The Chelsea Handler Show (E!), Here Comes The Newlyweds (ABC), Restaurant Stakeout (Food Network), Tournament of Laughs (TBS), The American Influencer Awards (YouTube), and many others. The Jay & Tony Show is also known as best-in-class creators in the edgy premium space, having created and produced such long-running series as Gigolos, Sex with Sunny Megatron, andFamily Business.

