Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, October 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss recently announced exploration developments and the latest investor presentation tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Lucky welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event. The presentation will feature President and Chief Executive Officer, François Perron. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.