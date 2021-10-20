Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, October 21, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss recently announced exploration developments and the latest investor presentation tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Lucky welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.
The presentation will feature President and Chief Executive Officer, François Perron. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.
PLEASE REGISTER BY CLICKING LINK BELOW:
Registration - Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow: Lucky Minerals Inc. TSX-V - LKY
PLEASE NOTE:
To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.
About Lucky Minerals Inc.
Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna
Property. The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly
prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.
About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.
