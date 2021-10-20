checkAd

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Drone Mag Survey and Undertakes Airborne Geophysical Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick to Identify Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged EAGLE Geophysique Inc. ("EAGLE") to perform a geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey designed to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged EAGLE Geophysique Inc. ("EAGLE") to perform a geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey designed to identify structures that would allow for establishment of a diamond drill program expected to be conducted prior to the end of the current 2021 calendar and fiscal year.

This ongoing survey, known as a Quadri-Mag, is the latest generation in high precision airborne equipment. The ultra-wide horizontal and vertical gradient allows mapping of subtle changes in rock properties. The platform is towed under a helicopter for maximum ground proximity. Its 10 meter horizontal and 3 meter vertical gradient enable it to locate hydrothermal alteration similar to narrow quartz veining, kimberlite dykes and sills and other geological structural features. The passive EM equipment is capable of detecting conductors at depths greater than 1 kilometer. By measuring naturally occurring EM fields (AFMAG - audio frequencies magnetics) both discrete conductors and bulk changes in resistivity and conductivity common in geologic contacts and structures can be detected. This innovation will allow to collect and measure disseminated sulphides and important alteration systems. The geophysical program consists of a total of 970 linear Km's over a survey area of 47.55 square Kilometers.

Figure 1: CAT's Burntland project with recently completed drone mag data (Analytical Signal) and historical mineral occurrences (New Brunswick Mineral Occurrence File) which displays a strong correlation of mineral occurrences and high-mag units.

The Quadri-Mag can combine five industry-leading geophysical technologies within the same survey and is the logical extension of an initial drone airborne magnetic survey which was conducted in July and August of this year. The results of the drone survey confirmed a variety of conclusions from historical work programs dating back to the late 1960's. The relationship that was predicted with the high mag and the existing mineral occurrences is very well correlated and provides a number of significant targets for exploration (see Figure 1).



