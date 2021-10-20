checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews SKRR Exploration Inc to Discuss Latest Drilling Results

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 21:55  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR Exploration Inc. to discuss their latest news.The Power Play by The Market Herald …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR Exploration Inc. to discuss their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) provides drill program update

Foto: Accesswire

SKRR Exploration has completed a 12-hole drill program on its Manson Bay Gold Project in east-central Saskatchewan. Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR Exploration sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drilling results.

For the full interview with Sherman Dahl and to read more about the drilling results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668938/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald- ...

